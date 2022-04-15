Zacks: Analysts Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ooma posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OOMA. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OOMA opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.26 and a beta of 0.59. Ooma has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.