Zacks: Analysts Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will post sales of $550.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $561.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $532.20 million. National Vision reported sales of $534.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $42.63. 397,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.