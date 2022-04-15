Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 42,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.40. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

About Lumos Pharma (Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.