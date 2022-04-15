Zacks: Analysts Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will report sales of $124.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.61 million to $124.94 million. IBEX reported sales of $108.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $492.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.54 million to $493.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $539.98 million, with estimates ranging from $536.83 million to $543.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.64 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth $1,803,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 13,027.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

