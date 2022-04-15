Zacks: Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $221.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.50 million to $225.00 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $204.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $942.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $938.50 million to $948.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $998.37 million, with estimates ranging from $989.12 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 124,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

