Zacks: Analysts Expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to Post $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Grindrod Shipping reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 958.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 278,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,918. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $477.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

