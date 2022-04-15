Zacks: Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. 887,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,197. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.