Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.96. Workday reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workday.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WDAY traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.67. 1,401,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,068. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.50.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

