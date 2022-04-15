Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.51). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 599,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,233. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

