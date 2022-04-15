Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) to post $9.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.72. 14,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

