Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 951.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

