Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ironSource.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:IS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.58. 1,861,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,486. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. ironSource has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in ironSource by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ironSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.