Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$1.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will report ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($3.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

In related news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.51. The company had a trading volume of 166,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,420. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.18.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.