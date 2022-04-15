Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$1.06 EPS

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) will report ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($3.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

In related news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.51. The company had a trading volume of 166,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,420. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.18.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.