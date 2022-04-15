Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.27. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.