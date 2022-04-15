Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,146. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.24.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

