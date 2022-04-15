Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Evolent Health also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $248.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

EVH traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $30.33. 519,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 2.10. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $147,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $24,649,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $14,833,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $11,661,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $10,850,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

