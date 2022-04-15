Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will post $5.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $30.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $90.91 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $188.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Shares of CYTK traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 441,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,921. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,196 shares of company stock worth $5,852,041. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.