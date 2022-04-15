Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.23. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,980. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $125.11 million, a PE ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

