Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.72 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $11.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,864,000 after acquiring an additional 455,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Yum China by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after buying an additional 419,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,738. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

