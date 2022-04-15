Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.