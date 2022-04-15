Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.68

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 24180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YARIY shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 482.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

