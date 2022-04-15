Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $412.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 482.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. 23,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.