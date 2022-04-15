XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 7.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 190,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,747,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Get XPeng alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 6.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in XPeng by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in XPeng by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.