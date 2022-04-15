Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Achieves $444,626.97 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $231.46 or 0.00575635 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $444,626.97 and approximately $231.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.22 or 0.07513811 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,274.81 or 1.00164092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00041477 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

