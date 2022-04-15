Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $414.14 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $414.14 or 0.01034364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $374.86 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.72 or 0.07549678 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,945.10 or 0.99768668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,683,157 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.