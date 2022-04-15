Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $40,338.47

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $40,338.47 or 1.00038326 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.22 billion and approximately $158.59 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 278,157 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

