Wownero (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,680.00

Wownero (WOW) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $11,680.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

