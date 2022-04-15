Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $319,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.67. 1,401,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,145. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,246.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Workday has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

