Woodcoin Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $6,727.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,323.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.00 or 0.07494478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00275604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.97 or 0.00833208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.39 or 0.00588720 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00360435 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

