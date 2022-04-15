Wolfe Research Downgrades SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.83.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

