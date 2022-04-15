WisdomTree Investments, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $895.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

