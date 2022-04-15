WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.89

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.89 and traded as low as $36.74. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 664,383 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,075,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,955,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 605.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 196,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3,883.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 150,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 758.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 146,207 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

