WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Down 2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $31.43. 1,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 7.80% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

