WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 223.4% from the March 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,110,000 after purchasing an additional 336,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 195,532 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 463,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 291,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 272,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CXSE opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $68.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

