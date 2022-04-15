Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Winnebago Industries worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NYSE WGO opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

