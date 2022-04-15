WINkLink 24-Hour Volume Tops $108.38 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $285.82 million and $108.38 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.51 or 0.07484503 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,455.51 or 1.00145031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041431 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,780,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

