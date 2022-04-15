Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

WTW opened at $234.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.39. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $199.78 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total value of $331,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,232,012 over the last 90 days. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

