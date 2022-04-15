Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WVVI opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

