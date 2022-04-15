Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wilhelmina International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth $382,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

