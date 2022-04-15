Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.74

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.74 and traded as high as $13.13. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 348,868 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of $645.83 million, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

