Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $227.16 or 0.00563092 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $43,177.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.66 or 0.07408462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.73 or 1.00231945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041411 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

