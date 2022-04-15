Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 355.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,574 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $35,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Whirlpool by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Whirlpool by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Whirlpool by 18.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE WHR opened at $170.55 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.68.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.