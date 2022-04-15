Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Weyco Group stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $271.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

