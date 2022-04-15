Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westshore Terminals Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.4091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.43%. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

