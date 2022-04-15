Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Union's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Expanding its digital platform and taking initiatives to streamline business will drive long-term growth at the company. Implementing its new Global Strategy, designed to drive efficiency, profitability, and long-term revenue growth is praiseworthy. These initiatives are expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately $150 million by 2022. Western Union’s strategic partnerships are expected to boost its footprint in the remittance space. However, its high debt level and lower cash balance remain a concern. Also, increasing competition in the remittance space continues to affect its profits. The firm expects adjusted earnings per share for 2022 within $1.90-$2, indicating a massive decline from $2.19 in 2021. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

WU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.54.

Shares of WU stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after buying an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after buying an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

