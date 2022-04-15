Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 74.3% in March

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the March 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HYI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.47. 37,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,437. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.