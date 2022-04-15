West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $78.29. Approximately 190,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,113% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.03.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

