Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 172,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ERH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 11,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,343. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

