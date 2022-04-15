Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on WB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, 86 Research raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.37.

Weibo stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. Weibo has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

