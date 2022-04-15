Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Symrise (SY1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Symrise (FRA: SY1) recently:

4/8/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($135.87) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/4/2022 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($141.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/4/2022 – Symrise was given a new €127.00 ($138.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/29/2022 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/28/2022 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($150.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/28/2022 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($146.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/24/2022 – Symrise was given a new €119.00 ($129.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/23/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($135.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/23/2022 – Symrise was given a new €124.00 ($134.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/22/2022 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($146.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2022 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($146.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2022 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($126.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/10/2022 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($146.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2022 – Symrise was given a new €117.00 ($127.17) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/2/2022 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($150.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/2/2022 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($122.83) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/1/2022 – Symrise was given a new €133.00 ($144.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/1/2022 – Symrise was given a new €131.00 ($142.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/1/2022 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/1/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($135.87) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/1/2022 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($126.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/28/2022 – Symrise was given a new €141.00 ($153.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €1.30 ($1.41) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €109.85 ($119.40). The company had a trading volume of 335,128 shares. Symrise AG has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($79.87). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.33.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

